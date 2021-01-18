Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza to umpire South Africa Tests

LAHORE: Aleem Dar will officiate in his first-ever Test at home, while on-field umpire Ahsan Raza and match referee Mohammad Javed Malik will also make their Test debuts as the Pakistan Cricket Board, on behalf of the International Cricket Council Saturday confirmed match officials' appointments for the two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa, which starts in Karachi on 26th January. Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively, while Javed Malik will lead the playing control team for both the Tests. For the three-match T20I series, Javed Malik will continue to be the match referee, while Aleem and Ahsan Raza will be the on-field umpires for the first match with Shozab Raza in the TV umpire's box and Asif Yaqoob as fourth umpire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021