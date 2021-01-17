ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 18.88pc in 1st half of FY 2021

  • As many as 950,871 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 18.88 percent.
APP 17 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 18.88 percent during the first half of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 950,871 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-December (2020-21) against the sale of 799,820 units in July-December (2019-20), showing growth of 18.88 percent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 19.96 percent from 515,173 units in last year to 618,040 units during current year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed nominal decrease of 2.67 percent from 10,865 units to 10,574 units .

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from from 12,913 units to 10,524 witnessing decreased of 18.50 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 51.26 percent from 9,018 units to 4,395 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased by 19.28 percent from 169,578 units to 202,284 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 24.11 percent from 63,612 units to 78,955 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed an increase of 23.90 percent from 4,372 units in last year to 5,417 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also increased by 46.51 percent from 4,792 units to 7,021 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 70.55 percent by going up from 5,759 units to 9,822 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also rose 23.54 percent from 3,084 units to 3,810 units, the data revealed.

PAMA Motorbike three wheeler

Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 18.88pc in 1st half of FY 2021

Nationwide polio drive: Report reveals 98 percent of the set target achieved across Pakistan

Passengers of seized PIA aircraft complain lack of cooperation by embassy officials, airline staff

Pakistan's strategy to unearth India's Abhorring designs before world is working well: Moeed Yusuf

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters