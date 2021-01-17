ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Passengers of seized PIA aircraft complain lack of cooperation by embassy officials, airline staff

  • Passengers complained they were not provided food or any sort of accommodation in Malaysia
  • The passengers claimed that they slept on the floor of the Kuala Lumpur Airport for two days
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Jan 2021

(Karachi) All stranded passengers of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) aircraft which was seized in Malaysia returned to their homeland amid complaints, local media reported on Sunday. The passengers complained against the Pakistani embassy officials and PIA staff over their failure to cooperate with them.

As per details, the passengers arrived at Islamabad International Airport by foreign airlines’ flight EK-614 and QR-632 Saturday night. The passengers reportedly piled up complaints against Pakistani embassy officials in Malaysia and the PIA staff, saying the PIA and the diplomatic staff did not cooperate with them.

They added that they were not provided food or any sort of accommodation. The passengers also complained that they slept on the floor of the Kuala Lumpur Airport for two days.

Earlier, the PIA plane was held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jet’s lease. The Boeing 777 aircraft was seized after a court order. The case involved a $14 million lease dispute.

The PIA plane was taken on lease from a Vietnamese company in 2015. The national flag carrier’s spokesman said that the matter is under hearing at British court.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had claimed that PIA acquired the plane on expensive lease during tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) term.

The aviation minister said that PIA failed to pay lease on time due to coronavirus pandemic but Malaysian court issued order without listening to arguments of the airline.

PIA will appear before London court on January 22 and in Malaysian court on January 24, he further added.

PIA British court stranded passengers arrive Seized in malaysia Passengers complaints PIA staff lease dispute

Passengers of seized PIA aircraft complain lack of cooperation by embassy officials, airline staff

Pakistan's strategy to unearth India's Abhorring designs before world is working well: Moeed Yusuf

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

Facing Biden, Erdogan extends olive branch to EU

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters