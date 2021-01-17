Revelations made by Broadsheet: JI chief requests SC to take notice

LAHORE: As both the government and a major opposition party claim victory on the revelations made by the UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the matter to bring about the real facts before the public.

He said this while talking to media after addressing a training workshop for the JI workers here at Mansoora on Saturday. “Pakistan has become a laughing stock in all over the world due to corruption, bad governance and mismanagement of the current and previous rulers. He said the owner of the Broadsheet exposed the ruling elite and the institution responsible for the accountability and added people are worried and are no more ready to trust upon the investigation agencies. Only the apex court could ensure the justice to the nation and the country which is being robbed by the ruling elite for decades,” he added.

JI Chief said “had the top court ordered action against all the 436 people named in Panama Leaks, there would have been great check on the corruption. It was the need of the hour the people of Pakistan got justice on the loot and shame the rulers had caused to the country”.

He regretted that Pakistan which was achieved after countless sacrifices had to act as a role model Islamic country in the world but the agents of the British took control over its affairs after independence and looted its resources with both hands. The political parties in Pakistan acted as a family clubs, protecting the interests of the feudal lords and imperialists, he said. The PTI made tall claims to bring change but proved it even worse than the previous regimes, he said.

The episode of seizure of PIA plane in Malaysia was the latest proof of the government flop foreign policy, he said, adding that none but the ruling party itself made controversial the national flag carrier in all over the world by admitting publicly about the fake degrees of the pilots. He said the people were already afraid from flying through the PIA after the pilots’ controversy and now another fear of possibility of getting seized in any country was added to their anxiety. It was matter of shame for the government, he said, adding the PIA which acted as proud of the country in the past was now reached on the verge of the collapse.

