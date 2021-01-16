World
Uganda's Museveni declared winner of presidential poll-election commission
- Museveni won 5.85 million votes, or 58.64%, of the total, while main opposition candidate Bobi Wine won 3.48 million votes (34.83%).
16 Jan 2021
KAMPALA: Uganda's election commission on Saturday declared incumbent Yoweri Museveni the winner of the presidential election, extending his 35-year rule as his main rival alleged fraud and urged citizens to reject the result.
Museveni won 5.85 million votes, or 58.64%, of the total, while main opposition candidate Bobi Wine won 3.48 million votes (34.83%), the electoral commission said in a televised news conference.
Pakistan approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Uganda's Museveni declared winner of presidential poll-election commission
Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls
Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot
Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’
Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms
Punjab CM briefs PM about performance
Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts
Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia
‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft
CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm
Read more stories
Comments