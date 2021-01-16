ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IPRI launches lecture series to highlight the Impact of climate change on national security

  • Discussing high resource dependency ratios of Pakistan and Bangladesh, Dr Saleem recommended that both countries can have a joint negotiation strategy to deal with India and China.
  • Dr Saleem was of the opinion that Pakistan needs to internalise climate change planning within national defense and security establishment.
BR Web Desk 16 Jan 2021

The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) has organised a series of lectures to highlight the impact on national security due to climate change.

As per details, Blue and Gold Distinguished Professor of Energy and the Environment at University of Delaware, Dr Saleem H. Ali deliberated on the topic.

He stressed that food security and level of rainfall impact on food availability is going to be the most direct linkage to climate change as a threat multiplier when dealing with national security issues.

Discussing high resource dependency ratios of Pakistan and Bangladesh, Dr Saleem recommended that both countries can have a joint negotiation strategy to deal with India and China.

This can be an opportunity for hydro-diplomacy, he added.

Commenting on ‘national policy responses to climate security’, Dr Saleem was of the opinion that Pakistan needs to internalise climate change planning within national defense and security establishment.

While appreciating the current government’s narrative on climate change, he was of the opinion that internalization of the climate change as a significant issue could only be achieved through integration of climate –related issues and environmental programs into curriculums taught at universities.

On CPEC and its effect on Pakistan’s improving climate stance, he emphasised the need for efficient industrial growth and the need to do away with renewable resources such as coal. China’s economic growth, complementing efficient ecological policies is a lesson in itself.

India China Pakistan Bangladesh climate change national security IPRI Dr Saleem

IPRI launches lecture series to highlight the Impact of climate change on national security

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters