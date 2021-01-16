IPRI launches lecture series to highlight the Impact of climate change on national security

The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) has organised a series of lectures to highlight the impact on national security due to climate change.

As per details, Blue and Gold Distinguished Professor of Energy and the Environment at University of Delaware, Dr Saleem H. Ali deliberated on the topic.

He stressed that food security and level of rainfall impact on food availability is going to be the most direct linkage to climate change as a threat multiplier when dealing with national security issues.

Discussing high resource dependency ratios of Pakistan and Bangladesh, Dr Saleem recommended that both countries can have a joint negotiation strategy to deal with India and China.

This can be an opportunity for hydro-diplomacy, he added.

Commenting on ‘national policy responses to climate security’, Dr Saleem was of the opinion that Pakistan needs to internalise climate change planning within national defense and security establishment.

While appreciating the current government’s narrative on climate change, he was of the opinion that internalization of the climate change as a significant issue could only be achieved through integration of climate –related issues and environmental programs into curriculums taught at universities.

On CPEC and its effect on Pakistan’s improving climate stance, he emphasised the need for efficient industrial growth and the need to do away with renewable resources such as coal. China’s economic growth, complementing efficient ecological policies is a lesson in itself.