Supremacy of state institutions

In the last couple of days, much has happened in the United States of America. A politically charged mob, reported to be instigated by President Donald Trump, attacked the Capitol Hill where the Senate was in full session to vote on the endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the President and Vice President of the US, respectively. The mob ransacked the premises, attacked the security personnel and threatened the lives of senators. The US media termed it a “political coup”.

But noteworthy in this episode is the swiftness with which the US state institutions acted to respond to an unprecedented situation. The process of remedial measures and self-accountability automatically rolled out instantly. The head of police and chief of intelligence of the city accepted security lapse and intelligence failure and resigned within 24 hours. Two of the state security personnel, identified as sympathisers to the mob, were dismissed from service within 48 hours. Moreover, the other eight are being investigated.

Within a period of a little over a week, the US lawmakers voted and impeached President Trump by a great majority, which included 10 Republican senators. Also, during the week, over 100 miscreants in the mob were identified in a countrywide search and accordingly charged.

The US’ standing as a global torch-bearer of democracy and human rights suffered a severe blow and the Americans are much embarrassed about it. However, what is more important to note is the fact that its institutions reacted quickly to bring to justice and accountability the ones who had attacked the sanctity of state and its institutions. While many around the globe are expressing their disappointment on the state of democracy in the USA, few are talking about the deep and strong foundations of its institutions. One must not lose sight of the fact that democracy is meaningless in the absence of stable institutions. That the US has stable democratic institutions is a fact.

Many of the emerging economies have democracy but weak institutions. Here democracy is more of a facade exploited by politicians in their own interests and less in favour of people. Such democracies are short-lived or at best struggle with no benefit to the nation. In such cases, authoritarian governance or rule works more in public interest than democracy.

(The writer is former President Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry)

