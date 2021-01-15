ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wintershall Dea says good time for shareholders' 2021 IPO plan

  • We see indeed positive signals from raw materials prices, equity markets and the macro-economy, which are all strengthening.
  • Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration expenses, a standard oil industry measure, (EBITDAX), however, fell 44% in Jan-Sept 2020.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

FRANKFURT: German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea, owned by BASF and Russia's LetterOne, said the market conditions were favourable for an initial public offering (IPO) planned for 2021, its chief executive told Reuters.

CEO Mario Mehren said in an interview he was encouraged by the level of market interest, although the decision lay with the two shareholders BASF and LetterOne and could also be subject to the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a company we're ready to go," Mehren said, with regard to the planned listing.

"We see indeed positive signals from raw materials prices, equity markets and the macro-economy, which are all strengthening," he said.

LetterOne declined to comment. A spokesman for BASF, which owns 67% of Wintershall Dea, confirmed it was targeting an IPO in 2021 if market conditions are right.

The pandemic hit Wintershall Dea's nine-month results, the company reported in November, but said sustainably lower operating costs and higher output should help in the long term.

Full-year numbers are due at the end of February.

Mehren said a 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion) bond issuance this week was more than two times oversubscribed, showing the market believed in its efforts to protect its balance sheet. Its delivery on pledges last year mean it will have net zero upstream activities by 2030.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration expenses, a standard oil industry measure, (EBITDAX), however, fell 44% in Jan-Sept 2020 when oil and gas prices plummeted.

Mehren said the company's 70% share of gas production placed it in a strong position, given that gas has a future as a bridging technology pending the mass arrival of renewable energies.

"We cannot do without gas," he said of the German and European energy mix.

Policymakers and the public have focused on the increase in renewables in electricity provision, forgetting that power accounts for only 20% of Germany's primary energy mix, he said, and that large amounts of oil and gas are still consumed in transport and heating.

Oil and gas IPO plan Wintershall oil and gas compani

Wintershall Dea says good time for shareholders' 2021 IPO plan

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant: report

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters