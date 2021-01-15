ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay

  • "As long as I'm fine, I'll go on," Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. "My contract expires in June and we'll talk about it.
  • "I didn't want to get trapped in dead-end situations or even trap my club. That's why I signed up for six months on arrival and then renewed. I am for the freedom of choice."
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

Despite turning 40 this year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is thinking about extending his stay at AC Milan beyond this season with talks planned over a new contract, the Swede said on Friday.

Ibrahimovic joined Milan in December 2019, and signed a one-year extension last summer to carry on in Serie A for another season in 2020-21.

Injury has disrupted Ibrahimovic's campaign, but that has not deterred the veteran striker from believing he can still compete in one of Europe's top leagues into his 40s after a return of 10 Serie A goals from just six starts this season.

"As long as I'm fine, I'll go on," Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. "My contract expires in June and we'll talk about it.

"I didn't want to get trapped in dead-end situations or even trap my club. That's why I signed up for six months on arrival and then renewed. I am for the freedom of choice."

Eyebrows were raised when Ibrahimovic returned to Serie A, where he had already played for Juventus, Inter Milan and his current side between 2004 and 2012, but the Swede insists he picked Milan for a reason.

"I chose Milan because it was the most difficult challenge," Ibrahimovic added. "With all due respect, I see Atalanta in the Champions League and Milan not - I have come to change this situation."

Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan

Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant: report

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters