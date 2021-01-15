Markets
Kenya shilling steady, to weaken due to importer demand, dividends
- At 0738 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.00/110.20 to the dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close.
15 Jan 2021
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling is expected it to weaken due to increased dollar demand from importers and companies preparing to pay dividends to their offshore investors, traders said on Friday.
