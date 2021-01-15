World
'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden
15 Jan 2021
WILMINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday made the case for his $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, saying the US economy is in need of urgent help as Covid-19 cases surge.
"The return on these investment in jobs, racial equity will prevent long-term economic damage, and the benefits will far surpass the cost," Biden said during a speech.
"In this moment of crisis... we cannot afford inaction."
Comments