'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

  • "In this moment of crisis... we cannot afford inaction."
AFP 15 Jan 2021

WILMINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday made the case for his $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, saying the US economy is in need of urgent help as Covid-19 cases surge.

"The return on these investment in jobs, racial equity will prevent long-term economic damage, and the benefits will far surpass the cost," Biden said during a speech.

"In this moment of crisis... we cannot afford inaction."

