Telemedicine helplines helped combat coronavirus successfully: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the experiment of establishing telemedicine helplines during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the province proved highly successful.

Speaking at the inauguration of telemedicine helpline at Sahiwal Medical College (SMC) on Thursday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provision of health and educational facilities to masses.

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Laleka, PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Health Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Javed Akram and local PTI leaders were also present.

The governor said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had distributed Rs 177 billion among the poor families during Covid-19 pandemic without any discrimination.

Sarwar said vice-chancellors (VCs) of 15 universities were appointed purely on merit, adding that all VCs had been directed to make all appointments to the universities on merit. He said the government had strengthened education system in Punjab and was providing facilities as per international standards.

He said the Sehat Insaf Card (universal health card launched by the PTI government) was a historic project of the government through which the poor could spend more than Rs 7 lakh on medical treatment.

Responding to a question, the governor said that corruption had weakened the national institutions and destroyed national economy, adding that the corrupt politicians were enemies of the state and the PTI government would never compromise on merit and transparency.

“Performance of the national institutions suffered due to political interference and corruption in the past, but the incumbent government believed in merit and transparency,” he responded to a question.

To another query, he said the government was committed to ridding Pakistan of the scourge of corruption and would ensure a system of punishment and reward.

About general elections, he said masses had given a five-year mandate to the PTI government and it was not intimidated by any sit-in or the long march threats by the opposition. “General elections will be held in 2023 and the opposition should wait for it, instead of indulging in politics of protest and anarchy,” he responded.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also visited a Panahgah (shelter home) at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and met the PTI workers during a meeting at the Circuit House in Sahiwal.

Talking to the party workers, he said they were the greatest asset to the party, adding that they would be given their due status. He said all problems in their areas would be solved on priority.