Ali Zaidi visits NIMA, Bahria University Islamabad

  • He lauded the efforts put in by National Institute of Maritime Affairs in promoting blue economy and maritime sector of Pakistan.
APP 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs (MoMA) Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday visited National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), Bahria University Islamabad.

Upon arrival, he was received by Director General NIMA, Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem HI(M).

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) was also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Briefing was given to the dignitaries on the structure of NIMA, its function, research activities and annual events. Cooperation between MoMA and NIMA was also discussed in detail and particularly on maritime strategy.

Minister of Maritime Affairs, emphasized on the measures to overcome sea blindness in the country and highlighted the significance of maritime sector towards National prosperity.

He further said that marine pollution is one most important sector which needs high attention. He lauded the efforts put in by National Institute of Maritime Affairs in promoting blue economy and maritime sector of Pakistan.

Chief of the Naval Staff also appreciated efforts of NIMA and emphasized on jump-starting maritime sectors of Pakistan.

Ali Zaidi visits NIMA, Bahria University Islamabad

