Russia's OPEC+ deal compliance at 95-96pc in Dec
- Novak said Russia would produce more oil this year than in 2020, TASS cited him as saying.
14 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's compliance with an OPEC+ deal to curb oil supply was 95-96% in December, according to secondary sources, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.
Novak said Russia would produce more oil this year than in 2020, TASS cited him as saying.
