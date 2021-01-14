UAE’s Abu Dhabi Group to enhance investment in Pakistan

Abu Dhabi Group would enhance its investments in Pakistan, informed United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister for Culture, Youth and Social Development, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan.

Chairman for Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi called on United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth and Social Development Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan in Abu Dhabi.

It was the second high level contact between the two countries after the recent visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the UAE.

He said that due to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Abu Dhabi group would further their investments in Pakistan and a new project worth US$ 500 million would be started in Pakistan soon.

Services of Pakistanis based in the UAE helped the UAE develop into a modern country. Shehryar Khan Afridi raised the issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis in the UAE and requested the minister to play a role in resolving those issues.

Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak assured Mr Afridi that the problems faced by Pakistani diaspora in the UAE would be resolved amicably. He said that the UAE has become an attraction for the world investors and Pakistanis along with people from all over the world have been representing their culture really well.