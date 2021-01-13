ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil services sector grows 2.6pc in Nov, sixth rise in a row

  • Activities such as restaurants, hotels, family services and transport ... are recovering, but the need for social distancing means the sector has not yet returned to pre-pandemic (levels).
  • Services account for around two-thirds of Brazilian economic activity.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

BRASILIA: Services activity in Brazil rose for a sixth consecutive month in November, more than twice as fast as analysts had expected and suggesting Latin America's largest economy went into the year-end on a strong footing.

The sector expanded by a seasonally adjusted 2.6% on the month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, more than twice the median 1.2% rate of growth economists in a Reuters poll had forecast.

All five sub-sectors surveyed grew in November. But as IBGE survey manager Rodrigo Lobo noted, some key areas remain under pressure due to the pandemic.

"Activities such as restaurants, hotels, family services and transport ... are recovering, but the need for social distancing means the sector has not yet returned to pre-pandemic (levels)," he said.

Services-sector output in November was down 4.8% from a year earlier, IBGE said, less than the 6.2% decline forecast in the Reuters poll and the smallest year-on-year decline since April.

Services output was down 8.3% in the first 11 months of the year, and down 7.4% over the 12 months through November, compared with the same periods a year before, IBGE said.

Activity is picking up from the historical trough in May, rising an accumulated 19.2% in the six months since then, IBGE said. But activity is still down 3.2% from the pre-pandemic peak in February, and as the IBGE chart below shows, down 14.1% from the series high in November 2014.

Services account for around two-thirds of Brazilian economic activity. For months last year, the sector lagged industry and manufacturing in rebounding from the crisis lows due to the effects of social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But recent data show it is coming back to life, accounting for over 40% of the record net 809,000 new formal jobs created in the economy over October and November, according to economy ministry figures.

Brazil's services sector Latin America's largest economy IBGE

Brazil services sector grows 2.6pc in Nov, sixth rise in a row

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters