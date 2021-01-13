ANL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.14%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.79%)
AVN 93.40 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (5.12%)
BOP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
DGKC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.36%)
EPCL 49.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.36%)
FCCL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
HASCOL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
JSCL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.85%)
KAPCO 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.1%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
POWER 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.65%)
PPL 99.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.99%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.05%)
PTC 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.37%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
SNGP 47.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.62%)
TRG 95.70 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (8.63%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.19%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,915 Increased By ▲ 39.01 (0.8%)
BR30 24,857 Increased By ▲ 258.51 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,277 Increased By ▲ 354.63 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,364 Increased By ▲ 152.33 (0.79%)
Hong Kong stocks rise at open

  The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 32.57 points, to 28,309.32.
AFP 13 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors keep tabs on rising virus infections while awaiting news on a new US stimulus bill.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 32.57 points, to 28,309.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent, or 4.94 points, to 3,613.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.19 percent, or 4.70 points, to 2,424.66.

