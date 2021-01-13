Markets
Hong Kong stocks rise at open
- The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 32.57 points, to 28,309.32.
13 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors keep tabs on rising virus infections while awaiting news on a new US stimulus bill.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent, or 4.94 points, to 3,613.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.19 percent, or 4.70 points, to 2,424.66.
