Saudi Aramco cuts Feb crude supply to some Asian refiners, sources say

  • Most OPEC+ producers will hold production steady in the face of new coronavirus lockdowns.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut supplies of February-loading crude by 10% for at least two Asian buyers while meeting requirements of at least three others, several refinery and trade sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The step comes after Saudi Arabia pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March under a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

Most OPEC+ producers will hold production steady in the face of new coronavirus lockdowns.

