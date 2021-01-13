Business & Finance
Saudi Aramco cuts Feb crude supply to some Asian refiners, sources say
- Most OPEC+ producers will hold production steady in the face of new coronavirus lockdowns.
13 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut supplies of February-loading crude by 10% for at least two Asian buyers while meeting requirements of at least three others, several refinery and trade sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The step comes after Saudi Arabia pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March under a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.
Most OPEC+ producers will hold production steady in the face of new coronavirus lockdowns.
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Saudi Aramco cuts Feb crude supply to some Asian refiners, sources say
US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence
Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption
Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment
Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue
Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID
PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation
Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar
Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT
Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned
Read more stories
Comments