Gold moves up in Asia

SINGAPORE: Gold rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a near six-week low touched in the previous session, as stocks slipped on political turmoil in Washington and the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations across the world.

Spot gold rose 0.8% at $1,860.10 per ounce by 0724 GMT. On Monday, prices touched their lowest since Dec. 2. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,860.

We are seeing a technical rebound in gold after investors booked some profits in the last two sessions, said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.

“The macro picture is still positive for gold,” Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion said, adding in short-term gold is still vulnerable to dollar sentiment and yields.

“Gold looks underpriced at current levels. The new (virus) strain reminds us of the fact that 2021 may not be materially different from 2020 if the world doesn’t get the vaccine fast enough,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.