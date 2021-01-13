ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Hyderabad DC directs anti-encroachment drive

Recorder Report Updated 13 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisi-onal Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that efforts are being taken to develop green belt in Hyderabad City, whereas the anti encroachment drive on Auto Bhan Road will be carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro within this week.

This, he said while presiding meeting regarding the cleanliness, maintenance and tree plantation on the both sides of Road via Boulevard Mall SITE Area to Auto Bhan, Hyderabad, held in his office on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that no one will be allowed for any construction on the state land. He said the Administration is responsible and trying its best to ensure the public to the civic facilities provided by the law and government. In meeting, the Commissioner directed to the Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Committee (HMC) Safdar Ali Bughio to play his active role and mobilize the available resources of the HMC for developing green belts in city in coordination with forest department.

Hyderabad Commissioner also directed the Assistant Commissioners Latifabad and Qasimabad to remove all illegal encroachment whether permanent or temporarily constructed or installed on state land or on roads as to facilitate the public for their routine life mobility in the city. He directed AC Latifabad Ishtiaq Mangi to lodge FIR against those who reacts against the anti encroachment drive of his concerned area. He also directed AC Qasimabad Gadda Hussain to make the Open Air Theatre of Rani Bagh functional after early shifting of workshop, as soon as possible and also asked for improvement of various facilities of park including parking, play ground, food court, and fun-land of Rani Bagh.

Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed in the meeting regarding efforts were made by the District Administration for removal of illegal encroachment, cleanliness and maintenance and development work of roads and parks in the city. DC Hyderabad Soomro ensured the removal of encroachment on the road via Auto Bhan to Fateh Chowk.

