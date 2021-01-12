Sweden records 17,395 new COVID-19 cases to take total above 500,000

STOCKHOLM: Sweden has registered 17,395 new coronavirus cases since Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 234 new deaths, taking the total to 9,667. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks with many from the Christmas period being registered with a significant delay.

The statistics also showed that Dec. 17 was the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic with 116 deaths, surpassing a previous peak of 115 daily deaths set in April.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.