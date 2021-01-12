ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

C.African rebels try to sever capital's vital artery

  • The border point has now become a parking lot -- more than 400 trucks are stacked up, waiting to cross.
AFP 12 Jan 2021

GAROUA-BOULAI: The armoured vehicle stood at Cameroon's Garoua-Boulai border crossing, the barrel of its machine gun pointing unmistakeably towards the Central African Republic.

Here, police say they are on maximum alert after rebels attacked a crucial highway in the CAR, blocking hundreds of trucks and prompting an exodus of terrified people into Cameroon.

An alliance of armed groups tried to advance on the CAR capital Bangui ahead of presidential elections on December 27.

The gunmen were swiftly thwarted by UN peacekeepers, the CAR army and Rwandan and Russian reinforcements.

But they then switched tactics, trying to strangle Bangui by launching hit-and-run raids on the RN1 highway, the lifeline linking the city to Cameroon.

Garoua-Boulai, 725 kilometres (450 miles) west of Bangui, is a border town of 80,000 people where before the crisis around 200 trucks rolled across each day, laden with essentials for the landlocked CAR's capital.

The border point has now become a parking lot -- more than 400 trucks are stacked up, waiting to cross.

A couple of weeks ago, some truckers ventured over, but swiftly turned back because of the poor security.

"The border is now closed," a senior police official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Soldiers from the elite Rapid Intervention Brigade have taken up position at the edge of the border perimeter to tackle any rebel incursion.

In the town, police have stepped up patrols and identity checks in the street, even in hotels and bars, and take away people who are unable to produce an ID.

The attacks on CAR's supply backbone are the latest crisis to roil a country that ranks second poorest in the world and has seen little but bloodshed and misery since a coup seven years ago.

In 2016, voters selected a technocrat, Faustin Archange Touadera, as their first president following the coup.

He was declared victor in the December 27 vote, but in highly disputed circumstances.

The result accounts for only half of registered voters. Around two-thirds of the country is in the hands of armed groups that sprang up in the turmoil in 2013, and many citizens were unable or too scared to cast their ballot.

So far, there have been no shortages in Bangui, but the impact of a de-facto blockade is starting to be felt in higher prices for certain foods, and supermarkets and wholesalers say that their stores are starting to dwindle.

In Garoua-Boulai, hundreds of trucks are parked on the roadside, and hundreds more on land in front of a government building, the sub-prefecture.

The night watchman is Oumarou Tougou, who patrols with a torch in his hand. "I go around to prevent theft," he said.

Nickson, a young Cameroonian "moto-boy", or driver's mate, was lying on a sheet under his truck, his face barely lit by his mobile phone.

"I've been sleeping here for 21 days," he said. "it gets cold at night and we don't have much to eat."

Gabin, a 22-year-old "moto-boy" from the CAR, blew on a fire to warm up a pot of food. He was cooking for a group of 44 drivers and their assistants.

Some of the drivers had come very far.

They included 17 truckers hauling fuel from Chad, a thousand kilometres away, and heading for Bangui.

"It's impossible -- they have to make the road secure," said one of them, Abdel Habid.

C.African rebels Garoua Boulai border

C.African rebels try to sever capital's vital artery

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters