South Africa's manufacturing output down 3.5pc year on year in November
- Factory production was down 1.3% in November month on month and rose 8.9% in the three months to end-November.
12 Jan 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's manufacturing output fell 3.5% year on year in November after falling by 3.4% in October, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Factory production was down 1.3% in November month on month and rose 8.9% in the three months to end-November, Statistics South Africa said.
South Africa's manufacturing output down 3.5pc year on year in November
