Markets
UBS hires StanChart's Granger as head of Southeast Asia M&A
- UBS confirmed the appointment.
12 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: UBS has hired Standard Chartered banker Axel Granger as its Southeast head of M&A and financial sponsors, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Singapore-based Granger will join UBS in March and report to Nicolo Magni, head of global banking for Southeast Asia and India, the people said.
UBS confirmed the appointment.
Granger has been a managing director at Standard Chartered's M&A division since 2017 and previously worked at investment bank Evercore, Bank of America and UBS.
India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation
UBS hires StanChart's Granger as head of Southeast Asia M&A
Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations
Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says
Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar
Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report
India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours
Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president
Read more stories
Comments