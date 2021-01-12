Markets
Papua New Guinea LNG export plant offers cargo for Feb
12 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Exxon Mobil Corp's Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has offered a cargo for loading in late February, two industry sources said on Tuesday.
The cargo was offered either on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for loading on Feb. 27 or on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery in March, one of the sources said.
The tender closes on Jan. 13, the sources added.
