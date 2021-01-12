ANL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.57%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
ASL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
AVN 88.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 111.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.24%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.3%)
FCCL 21.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.79%)
FFL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
HASCOL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
HUBC 85.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.12%)
JSCL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.81%)
KAPCO 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.1%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.04%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.44%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
POWER 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
PRL 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.59%)
TRG 89.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.42%)
UNITY 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.19%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By ▲ 8.25 (0.17%)
BR30 24,302 Increased By ▲ 35.29 (0.15%)
KSE100 45,750 Increased By ▲ 144.72 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,165 Increased By ▲ 69.29 (0.36%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Greece to tap bond markets to raise 10-12bn euros

Reuters Updated 12 Jan 2021

ATHENS: Greece intends to borrow 10 billion to 12 billion euros ($14.60 billion) by issuing short-term and long-term debt in 2021, about the same amount as this year, in a bid to ensure its continual presence in debt markets, two government sources told Reuters last week.

The country issued seven-, 10-, and 15-year government bonds this year, raising a total of 12 billion euros and benefiting from ultra-low interest rates spurred by the asset-purchase programme of the European Central Bank.

“We want to raise about 10-12 billion euros in 2021, with new bond issues that will have maturities shorter and longer than 10 years,” a government official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Greece, which is rated Ba3 by Moody’s, returned to international bond markets in 2017 after being locked out for years during a decade-long debt crisis from which it finally emerged in August 2018.

It tested the waters with a few bond issues until the end of 2019, when its debt agency announced a full borrowing programme for 2020, the first time since it was cut off from markets in 2009.

“We want a continuous presence in the markets with at least one issue every quarter for the next 15 months,” a second government official said.

Greece has seen its borrowing cost fall to 0.6% from about 2.5% in the 10-year duration after being included in the ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme earlier this year.

The country has accumulated a cash buffer of about 35 billion euros, enough to cover at least two years of maturing debt, assuming outstanding T-bills are rolled over.

It must repay about 6 billion euros of maturing debt and 5.5 billion euros of interest next year.

Greece to tap bond markets to raise 10-12bn euros

Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS

Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Don’t drag armed forces into political matters: ISPR

COAS, ISI DG meet PM

Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system launched

Nepra too forms body to probe power breakdown

Cabinet to be briefed today

Discos sell-off, management contract process expedited

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.