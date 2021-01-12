ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Libyan asylum seeker jailed for life for UK triple murder

AFP 12 Jan 2021

LONDON: A Libyan asylum seeker who stabbed three men to death in a rampage through a British park last year was jailed for life on Monday.

Judge Nigel Sweeney said Khairi Saadallah's attack in Forbury Gardens, Reading, last June was so "swift, ruthless and brutal" that none of his victims stood a chance.

He rejected the 26-year-old's argument that he was not motivated by terror and that he had been suffering a mental illness at the time of the killings.

Saadallah, who shouted "Allahu akhbar" (God is greater) as he fatally stabbed the three friends with an eight-inch (20-centimetre) knife and injured three more had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in November. Judge Sweeney then heard arguments about whether he was motivated by religion, politics or ideology, and whether the attack was pre-meditated or influenced by his mental state at the time.

Sentencing him at the Old Bailey court in central London, he said Saadallah's case had been "rare and exceptional".

He had used combat experience gained while fighting in Libya's civil war to target a "vulnerable area" and "inevitably cause death".

During the attack and afterwards, Saadallah had been "seeking to advance a political, religious or ideological cause", he added.

James Furlong, 36, Dr David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were each killed with a single thrust of the knife in the attack, which lasted less than a minute, the court was told.

Three others - Stephen Young, 51, Patrick Edwards, 29, and Nishit Nisudan, 34 - were also injured before Saadallah fled the scene was pursued by an off-duty police officer.

Witnesses described seeing a lone assailant walking through the park shortly after 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on June 20 last year and stabbing them at random.

The attacker looked as if he had put his hands "in a big bucket of red paint", one said.

Police immediately treated the stabbing as a terror incident. It followed two high-profile knife attacks near London Bridge, in central London, in November 2019, and in Streatham, in the south of the capital, in February 2020. Two people were killed in the first, and three injured in the second. Both the perpetrators - convicted terrorists released early from prison - were shot dead by armed police.

Saadallah's arrest also raised security questions after it emerged he was known to the intelligence services, having fought for the Islamist armed group Ansar Al Sharia in Libya. But he was ultimately not deemed to be a substantial risk by the domestic intelligence agency MI5.

Saadallah, who had been jailed prior to the attack for non-terror offences, had contact with his probation officer and was visited by police on June 19 over concern for his mental state. However, a psychiatrist had since concluded that the events of June 20 were "unrelated to the effects of either mental disorder or substance misuse".

Libyan asylum seeker jailed for life for UK triple murder

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Don’t drag armed forces into political matters: ISPR

COAS, ISI DG meet PM

Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system launched

Nepra too forms body to probe power breakdown

Cabinet to be briefed today

Discos sell-off, management contract process expedited

Democrats move to impeach Trump in final days of presidency

Ford, Toyota face US production slowdown

Collection targets assigned to RTOs withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.