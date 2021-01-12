Faysal Bank wins 'Best Emerging Bank 2020' Award

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited, a leading commercial and Islamic bank of Pakistan, has been accoladed with the "Best Emerging Bank 2020" award at the 5th Pakistan Banking Awards (PBA) ceremony held in Karachi on Friday.

The PBA ceremony is one of the highly anticipated events in the financial sector. The awards, considered as the definitive benchmark for banking excellence, are held annually in collaboration with Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP), Dawn Media Group, and A.F. Ferguson & Co. to recognise and appreciate the contribution of the banking and financial fraternity of Pakistan for the growth of the national economy.

Receiving the award from Dr Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Yousaf Hussain - President and CEO Faysal Bank Limited - said, "We are humbled on receiving this award. We would like to thank our valued customers for the continued support and trust they have put in us over the years. This recognition also indicates that the new direction and strategy that the bank has adopted in terms of growth and transformation to Islamic through technology, digitization and customer-centricity are paying off. We thank the State Bank of Pakistan and the Faysal Bank Board for its continued guidance and support, and we hope to continue providing excellent solutions for the financial market and for our loyal customers."-PR

