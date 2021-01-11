ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Mexico industrial output rises more than forecast in November

  • The seasonally adjusted monthly increase reported by national statistics agency INEGI compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for an advance of 0.7%.
  • Growth was driven by the construction sector, which rose 2.2%, INEGI said.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

MEXICO CITY: The Mexican manufacturing sector's recovery from a slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic continued in November, with industrial output up by 1.1% from the previous month, official data showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted monthly increase reported by national statistics agency INEGI compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for an advance of 0.7%..

Growth was driven by the construction sector, which rose 2.2%, INEGI said.

October industrial output data was revised down to show a rise of 1.8% instead of the 2.0% increase originally reported. Still, September figures were revised upwards by a tenth of a percentage point to show an advance of 0.7%.

Industrial production tumbled when the pandemic hit Mexico in March and hit its lowest point in May, though it has been recovering since then amid a reopening of the economy and greater demand from abroad.

"However, lingering policy uncertainty, weak business confidence, and the lingering Covid-19 pandemic are likely to weigh on the broad industrial sector for a while despite firmer external demand," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients.

