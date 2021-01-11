ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kyrgyz president-elect dismisses fears of strongman rule

  • Japarov scooped more than 80 percent of the vote in Sunday's election in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

BISHKEK: Kyrgyz populist Sadyr Japarov promised supporters a "dictatorship of law and justice" on Monday and dismissed fears of a strongman crackdown after a huge election win completed his journey from prison to the presidency.

Japarov scooped more than 80 percent of the vote in Sunday's election in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan, with a similar proportion backing reforms in a simultaneous referendum that will grant him sweeping powers.

Speaking to supporters in Bishkek's central square -- the site of revolutions in 2005 and 2010 as well as unrest last year that helped propel Japarov to power -- he said opponents were "scaremongering" in their depictions of him as a hardliner.

"There will be no dictatorship as some scaremongers say. There will be a dictatorship of law and justice," he said, borrowing a phrase from Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whose country is a key ally for Kyrgyzstan.

"We have waited for this moment for 30 years," Japarov told supporters feasting on pilau and bread at a concert of traditional music.

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said on Monday the election had lacked "a level playing field" as Japarov's well-funded campaign dominated those of his rivals' campaigns.

However, the organisation said the election and the parallel referendum were "generally well organised".

The 52-year-old had been serving jail time on hostage-taking charges until October, when his supporters freed him during mass protests.

He always described the conviction, which has now been overturned by a judge, as politically motivated.

The referendum result indicating a preference for presidential rule, as championed by Japarov, spells the end for a mixed constitution adopted a decade ago to tame authoritarianism, after two successive strongman presidents were ejected from power.

One Japarov supporter in the hundreds-strong crowd at the concert told AFP that he believed the vote winner was "pure in his heart, thoughts and words".

"We see that he is ready to fight for the country," said Jakshylyk Saparaliyev, 45.

While Japarov has inspired his supporters during his rapid rise to power, turnout at the elections was less than 40 percent.

Political analyst Azim Azimov told AFP that he believed this was partly a result of less vote-buying, which he said happened on an "industrial scale" during the parliamentary vote which sparked a political crisis in October.

Former president Sooronbay Jeenbekov became the third Kyrgyz leader to resign in political chaos, as supporters freed their hero from prison the night after the vote and powered him to the top of the political pyramid.

With its threadbare economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Kyrgyzstan's next leader is likely to be even more dependent on Russia -- a destination for hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz migrants -- and neighbouring economic giant China.

Putin was among the first leaders to congratulate Japarov on his victory, noting that further cooperation between the two countries "meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples" in a telegram Monday.

Kyrgyzstan vote polls Sadyr Japarov

Kyrgyz president-elect dismisses fears of strongman rule

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters