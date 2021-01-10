World
Brazil registers 62,290 new coronavirus cases, 1,171 more deaths
- Brazil has registered more than 8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic.
10 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazil recorded 62,290 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,171 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Brazil has registered more than 8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has surpassed 200,000, according to ministry data.
Tax collection surpasses Rs2,205 bn in first half of current fiscal year, says PM
Brazil registers 62,290 new coronavirus cases, 1,171 more deaths
Legal process in ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side: FO
COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day
Belgium coronavirus deaths top 20,000: official
Bomb kills three in Afghan capital
Massive breakdown: Power supply across country will be restored in next few hours: Ayub
At UN: India fails to muster support to assume chairmanship of key subsidiary bodies
Brexit deal's 'rules of origin' spark trade confusion
Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet
A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle
New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack
Read more stories
Comments