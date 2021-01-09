Markets
Egypt's Delta Sugar targets 330,000 tonnes of output this season
- Delta has raised its production slightly in recent years as Egypt tries to expand output of sugar beet.
09 Jan 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's state-owned Delta Sugar aims to produce 330,000 tonnes of sugar from 2.3 million tonnes of beet this season, the supply ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Delta has raised its production slightly in recent years as Egypt tries to expand output of sugar beet, which consumes less of the country's scarce Nile water than cane.
