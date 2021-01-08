ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Jan 08, 2021
realme 7i becomes customer favorite with 64MP Quad Camera and Snapdragon 662 processor

  • It supports Snapdragon 662 and a seamless experience for users with 8GB+128GB internal memory.
  • It has a 6.5-inch Ultra Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, supports an 18W Fast Charge, and a massive 5000mAh battery.
08 Jan 2021

With the changing technology world, smartphones have become one of the most useful inventions of the century. Today, everything is done via smartphones making them an essential part of daily life. Tech companies have been doing their best to provide good quality products at a reasonable price to reach maximum customers. We see many Chinese smartphone brands have come forward and established a massive customer in Pakistan. One such brand is realme with its number series successor realme 7i.

The young trendsetting smartphone brand, realme has been working in Pakistan for some time now, proclaiming a 132%+ higher growth rate than any other smartphone brand. According to Counterpoint's latest global smartphone report, the brand shipped 14.8 million units in the third quarter of 2020, ranking seventh globally for four consecutive quarters. realme has set the world's fastest brand sales record of 50 million in just nine quarters. The brand has been honored to be entitled “50 Most Innovative Companies” in China 2020 list by Fast Company, one of the world’s leading business media.

Realme is known to be producing trendy products for its customers. The brand has launched several great smartphones and AIoT products this year. realme recently launched its 64MP Performance King Phone, realme 7i. The number series successor realme 7i is the best camera phone under PKR 40,000 making it a catchy sale. It supports Snapdragon 662 and a seamless experience for users with 8GB+128GB internal memory. It has a 6.5-inch Ultra Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, supports an 18W Fast Charge, and a massive 5000mAh battery. It has a Real Design Inspired by Mirror space in nature, a diagonal back split dividing the realme 7i into two parts – high light reflection on the top and matte texture on the bottom.

Apart from this, the brand launched spectacular devices this year including the smooth processing C17, the fastest charging phone 7Pro, and the 6000mAh powerhouse realme C15. Realme’s 7 Pro is the first smartphone to pass TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification. The trendsetting brand has also introduced multiple smart products in the AIoT family and Category N. These include realme Buds Wireless Pro, realme Smart Scale, realme watch S, realme buds air pro, realme sonic toothbrush, and keeping in mind the security, realme Smartcam 360.

With the slogan “Capture Sharper, Play Smoother” realme 7i has no doubt grabbed the market with its amazing features. The youth brand rises well to the “Dare to Leap” slogan bringing forward many great products in the market. realme had proved to be one of the top-selling brands by reaching a high mark of 50 million units sold in a short time of only two years. It will do so with its trendy smartphone realme 7i as well.

