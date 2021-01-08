ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Four more Trump national security aides resign - sources

  • Four more senior advisers in the White House National Security Council have resigned following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four more senior advisers in the White House National Security Council have resigned following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, according to a senior administration official and a person familiar with the matter.

The sources told Reuters that the officials who stepped down on Thursday, in a growing exodus of Trump aides, were: Erin Walsh, senior director for African affairs; Mark Vandroff, senior director for defense policy; Anthony Rugierro, senior director for weapons of mass destruction; and Rob Greenway, senior director for Middle Eastern and North African affairs.

United States national security resignations Trump administration President Donald Trump

