Argentine wheat crop seen at 17mn T vs previous 16.8mn estimate
Updated 08 Jan 2021
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's 2020/21 wheat crop is expected at 17 million tonnes versus a previous 16.8 million-tonne estimate, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing better than expected yields in some areas as the reason for increasing its forecast.
Wheat is planted on Argentina's Pampas grains belt in June and July with harvesting in December and January.
"Toward the end of the wheat season, average yields obtained in southern parts of the national farm belt are 0.5 to 1 tonne per hectare above the yields reported last week," the exchange said in a report.
