World
Turkey reports 12,171 new coronavirus cases, 194 deaths
- It reported 194 related fatalities over the same period, raising the total death toll so far to 22,264.
07 Jan 2021
ANKARA: Turkey reported 12,171 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 2,296,102.
It reported 194 related fatalities over the same period, raising the total death toll so far to 22,264.
Turkey has imposed curfews each weekday evening and full weekend lockdowns for more than a month in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
Pakistan expects first COVID vaccine shipment by end of January: parliamentary secretary
Turkey reports 12,171 new coronavirus cases, 194 deaths
PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue
Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR
Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting
Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi
Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules
Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks
Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building
Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol
Read more stories
Comments