ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Parliament best forum for political dialogue on national issues: Dr Babar

  • He said the PDM parliamentarians would not tender their resignations from the assembles.
APP 07 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday said the Parliament was best forum for political dialogue on national issues including judicial and electoral reforms.

The government was intended to initiate talks with the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only in the Parliament to resolve issues except the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) and relaxation in corruption cases, he said talking to a private news channel.

He asked the opposition parties to come forward to play a constructive role by highlighting genuine issues of the common man and stressed the need to settle all the matters only in the Parliament.

Dr Babar Awan said the PDM could hold negotiation with the government but not institutions like army or judiciary. When the government showing seriousness in talks with PDM then it (opposition) included NRO in them which was impossible, he added.

He said the PDM was continuously demanding the NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding nobody could get the NRO from him (PM). The PDM leadership had gathered on one point agenda to save the looted national wealth and corruption, he stated.

He said the PDM parliamentarians would not tender their resignations from the assembles, adding if Maulana Fazalur Rehman was serious in resignations then he should take it from his son and brother those were part of the Parliament.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif being an absconder and fugitive had told a lie to the whole nation regarding his illness. Nawaz Sharif was in a contact with the enemies of the country those wanted to create instability here, concluded.

Babar Awan

Parliament best forum for political dialogue on national issues: Dr Babar

PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters