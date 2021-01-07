ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Virus impact keeps eurozone inflation negative

  • The biggest positive component was food, alcohol and tobacco, which rose 1.4 percent, compared with 1.9 percent in November.
AFP 07 Jan 2021

BRUSSELS: Eurozone inflation remains doggedly negative, the latest official data showed Thursday, the fifth straight month it has languished in the red because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eurostat figures for December gave the 19-nation zone an inflation reading of minus 0.3 percent, the same level as in November. It has been negative since August.

The reading is well below the European Central Bank's inflation target level of just under two percent.

The biggest drag on inflation was energy, which was minus 6.9 percent in December compared with minus 8.3 percent the month before.

The biggest positive component was food, alcohol and tobacco, which rose 1.4 percent, compared with 1.9 percent in November.

Overall prices have been brought down by restrictions imposed in Europe to curb a second wave of the new coronavirus.

Curfews, work-from-home orders, mandatory quarantines and travel restrictions have all taken their toll. And in several euro-using countries they have been hardened even further in late December.

Europe's economy is on the brink of returning to recession after a brief recovery over its mid-year summer period.

Persistently negative inflation is a worry for governments because it can lead to consumers holding off making big-ticket purchases in the expectation that prices will drop later on, creating a spiral that can wound economic activity and employment.

The European Central Bank says that the services sector is bearing the brunt of the economic hit.

In mid-December it estimated that the eurozone economy would show a 7.3 percent contraction in 2020.

The area would return to 3.9 percent growth this year, it said, lower than its previous forecast of 5.0 percent.

The bank has deployed a massive bond-purchase scheme worth 1.85 trillion euros ($2.27 trillion) in an effort to boost activity.

Coronavirus eurozone inflation

Virus impact keeps eurozone inflation negative

Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of January: parliamentary secretary

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters