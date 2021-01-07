Pakistan
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR
Updated 07 Jan 2021
Pakistan has successfully test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System), ISPR reported on Thursday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the new rocket system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometers.
The weapon system will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory, said military’s media wing.
President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.
