Over 2.5 million COVID-19 tests conducted across Punjab: Health Secretary

Punjab Health Secretary on Thursday said that over 2.5 million coronavirus (COVID-19) tests were conducted across the province.

Over 15,000 tests are being conducted on an average daily, said Punjab’s Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare. “In case of a positive test, 20 more tests of the people in contact with the patient being conducted.”

Commenting on upcoming coronavirus vaccination drive in Punjab, he said that people will be inoculated in different phases.

He said, “In the first phase front-line health workers and the people above 65 years of age will be vaccinated, while in second phase remaining healthcare workers will be immunized.”

“All other people will be vaccinated in third phase of the Covid vaccination campaign”, secretary healthcare department said.

It is worth to mention here that as many as 2,482 new cases detected across the country in past 24 hours.

Moreover, 50 people succumbed to the disease during this period, according to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The death toll from the infection has soared to 10,511, it said.

A total of 40,509 samples were tested yesterday, out of which 2,482 turned out to be positive.