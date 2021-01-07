ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,782 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,015 Decreased By ▼ -269.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 45,261 Increased By ▲ 107.52 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,974 Increased By ▲ 52.44 (0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 2.5 million COVID-19 tests conducted across Punjab: Health Secretary

  • Over 15,000 tests are being conducted on an average daily, says the secretary.
  • “In the first phase front-line health workers and the people above 65 years of age will be vaccinated."
BR Web Desk 07 Jan 2021

Punjab Health Secretary on Thursday said that over 2.5 million coronavirus (COVID-19) tests were conducted across the province.

Over 15,000 tests are being conducted on an average daily, said Punjab’s Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare. “In case of a positive test, 20 more tests of the people in contact with the patient being conducted.”

Commenting on upcoming coronavirus vaccination drive in Punjab, he said that people will be inoculated in different phases.

He said, “In the first phase front-line health workers and the people above 65 years of age will be vaccinated, while in second phase remaining healthcare workers will be immunized.”

“All other people will be vaccinated in third phase of the Covid vaccination campaign”, secretary healthcare department said.

It is worth to mention here that as many as 2,482 new cases detected across the country in past 24 hours.

Moreover, 50 people succumbed to the disease during this period, according to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The death toll from the infection has soared to 10,511, it said.

A total of 40,509 samples were tested yesterday, out of which 2,482 turned out to be positive.

Coronavirus Pakistan Punjab Coronavirus Vaccine COVID19

Over 2.5 million COVID-19 tests conducted across Punjab: Health Secretary

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document

FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters