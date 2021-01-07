ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.47%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
ASL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.05%)
DGKC 113.35 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.61%)
EPCL 50.10 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.32%)
FCCL 21.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
FFL 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
HUBC 86.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.34%)
KAPCO 36.35 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.7%)
KEL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.15%)
MLCF 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.76%)
PAEL 42.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.37%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.04%)
PPL 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.85%)
SNGP 47.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
TRG 89.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.2%)
UNITY 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,823 Increased By ▲ 36.03 (0.75%)
BR30 24,371 Increased By ▲ 85.87 (0.35%)
KSE100 45,502 Increased By ▲ 348.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,092 Increased By ▲ 170.24 (0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Covid-19 Vaccines to develop into a Multibillion-Dollar market in 2021: Fitch

  • “Coupled with the unparalleled demand, these products will help to develop Covid-19 vaccines into a multibillion-dollar commercial opportunity,” it stated.
Ali Ahmed 07 Jan 2021

As the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated rapid changes in healthcare system including the need for a safe and effective vaccine to help countries return to pre-Covid-19 levels of business and social activity.

Fitch Solutions in its latest report titled The Year Ahead: Global Industries Outlook 2021, expects that the coronavirus vaccines providing higher efficacy results would become a major commercial market in the ongoing year.

Throughout November 2020, three vaccine developers, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca reported positive efficacy results from Phase III clinical trials. In early December 2020, the first Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its commercial partner BioNTech, was approved by the UK’s medicine regulator.

Over 2021, Fitch Solutions expect a large number of further approvals, for both Pfizer’s vaccine and others utilising the same or different technologies. “Coupled with the unparalleled demand, these products will help to develop Covid-19 vaccines into a multibillion-dollar commercial opportunity,” it stated.

The report forecasted that the Covid-19 vaccine market to initially develop along the lines of agreements in place between governments and vaccine manufacturers, which stipulate vaccine supply for a pre-agreed price per dose.

“We have recently highlighted the now nearly 100 deals in which price per dose has varied considerably as per the chart above. Given that governments are viewing vaccines as the catalyst for economic recovery, companies with the most effective vaccines will be able to command relatively high prices for Covid-19 vaccine products,” the report said.

It highlighted that some companies have opted for a more conservative approach to pricing to ensure broad access. For the most part though pricing will reflect efficacy, safety, dosing, and transit conditions which will all play a role in demand for a given product.

“Overall, we expect, distribution to continue across three-speeds largely dependent on level of economic development. Over the longer term, prices will taper as more products enter the market,” it said.

Coronavirus Fitch vaccine covid vaccine multi billion dollar

Covid-19 Vaccines to develop into a Multibillion-Dollar market in 2021: Fitch

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document

FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss

Rising pension spending: SBP calls for systemic reforms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters