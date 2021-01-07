Markets
Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)
Updated 07 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
=====================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=====================================
USD 162.46 158.75
GBP 221.04 215.96
EUR 199.63 195.06
JPY 1.5804 1.5443
SAR 43.36 42.28
AED 44.24 43.21
=====================================
