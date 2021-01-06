ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German consumer prices continue to fall in December

  • The agency added that annual average inflation is expected to stand at 0.5 percent for 2020.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German consumer prices fell in December for the fourth consecutive month, official data showed Wednesday, pushed down by a temporary VAT cut to stimulate consumer spending during the pandemic crisis.

Inflation remained in negative territory in December, at minus 0.3 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary data from federal statistics agency Destatis, the same as in November and staying at the lowest level since January 2015.

The agency added that annual average inflation is expected to stand at 0.5 percent for 2020.

A sales tax reduction to boost consumer spending from July after the first wave of the virus has contributed to lower prices in Europe's top economy.

But the end of the VAT reduction on December 31, alongside the expected easing of virus restrictions in the coming months, "should push headline inflation in only one direction from here: up", ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski said.

"Today's inflation number should mark the end of a government-induced period of deflation," he said.

In mid-December, Germany tightened restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread, closing non-essential shops during the key Christmas shopping season and complicating consumer price collecting as "some products were not available on the market", Destatis said.

After coping relatively well in the spring, Germany has been hit hard by the second wave, with the current shutdowns to remain in place until January 31.

Energy prices in Germany continued to dive in December, falling 6 percent year-on-year, while consumer goods prices were 1.8 percent lower. Food prices rose 0.5 percent meanwhile, Destatis said.

According to the ECB's preferred yardstick, known as the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), German inflation stood at minus 0.7 percent year-on-year -- far off the ECB's inflation target of just under two percent.

Low inflation in Germany and other eurozone nations, combined with uncertainty about the economic recovery, led the European Central Bank in December to bolster its emergency pandemic bond-buying programme to 1.85 trillion euros ($2.3 trillion).

German consumer prices

German consumer prices continue to fall in December

Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters