Markets
Russia's Sakhalin Energy produces record 11.6mn tonne of LNG in 2020
- The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific with major customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.
- Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp.
06 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2020 topping 11.6 million tonnes.
The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific with major customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.
Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp.
The company has produced more than 125.8 million tonnes of LNG since the launch of its LNG plant in 2009, it said.
US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election
Russia's Sakhalin Energy produces record 11.6mn tonne of LNG in 2020
Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference
Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon
WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals
Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine
Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief
Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status
Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
Read more stories
Comments