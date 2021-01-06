Russia's Sakhalin Energy produces record 11.6mn tonne of LNG in 2020

MOSCOW: Russia's Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2020 topping 11.6 million tonnes.

The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific with major customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp.

The company has produced more than 125.8 million tonnes of LNG since the launch of its LNG plant in 2009, it said.