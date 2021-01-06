Markets
Egypt keeps domestic fuel prices unchanged in Q1
- Fuel prices were also kept stable in October at the previous meeting of the pricing committee.
06 Jan 2021
CAIRO: Egypt kept domestic fuel prices unchanged on Wednesday under a quarterly pricing mechanism that links energy prices to international markets, the petroleum ministry said.
Fuel prices were also kept stable in October at the previous meeting of the pricing committee, which takes into account international energy prices and the exchange rate.
