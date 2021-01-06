ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Pakistan suffer crushing innings and 176 runs defeat in Christchurch Test

  • New Zealand also secured the series 2-0.
    • Player-of-the-Match Kyle Jamieson followed his first innings five-wicket haul with six wickets in the second innings for 48 runs.
BR Web Desk 06 Jan 2021

New Zealand reached the top of the ICC Test Rankings by registering a convincing innings and 176 runs victory over Pakistan in the second match of the ICC World Test Championship at the Hagley Oval Christchurch on Wednesday. New Zealand also secured the series 2-0.

Resuming at the overnight second innings score of eight for one, 354 runs behind New Zealand’s first innings total of 659 for six declared, Pakistan were bowled out in the post-tea session on the fourth day for 186 runs, handing the hosts a comfortable victory.

Player-of-the-Match Kyle Jamieson followed his first innings five-wicket haul with six wickets in the second innings for 48 runs.

On the fourth day, Pakistan’s first wicket to fall was that of night watchman Mohammad Abbas (3), Abid Ali was the next to go, he scored 26 off 77 balls with the help of three fours. Haris Sohail was dismissed for 15 while the joint top-scorer in the innings, Azhar Ali was dismissed by Jamieson for 37 off 98 balls (six fours).

First Test centurion Fawad Alam fell after making 16 runs while before his departure, captain Mohammad Rizwan was bowled by Jamieson for 10.

Debutant Zafar Gohar followed his first innings 34-run contribution with 37, he was the last wicket to fall in the 82nd over of the innings. Faheem Ashraf made a 28-run contribution with the help of three fours in a 65-ball stay.

Jamieson was well supported by left-armer Trent Boult who took three wickets for 43 runs.

Cricket Pakistan New Zealand Icc 2nd Test PAK V NZ

