No sign S.Africa's COVID-19 variant more contagious than UK version: WHO
- There is no indication that the coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is more transmissible than the one spreading fast in Britain.
06 Jan 2021
There is no indication that the coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is more transmissible than the one spreading fast in Britain, the World Health Organization's technical chief on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Tuesday.
