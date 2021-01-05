ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling struggles to regain 2-1/2-year peak as new lockdown weighs

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into another national lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.
  • The expected hit to the economy heaped expectations on the Bank of England to announce more policy easing.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

LONDON: The British pound steadied on Tuesday but held well below a more than 2-1/2-year high of $1.37 hit in the previous session, as a new lockdown deflated optimism from a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into another national lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm parts of the health system before a vaccine programme reaches a critical mass.

The new measures, which could cost about 10% of economic output for as long as they last according to some analysts, deflated any lingering bullishness around the British currency and sent it tumbling 1% from its highest levels since May 2018.

"The pound has failed to display much of a relief rally in the wake of the pre-Christmas trade deal between the UK and the EU, with the rise of COVID-19 cases and greater restrictions on the UK economy becoming a concern," Rabobank strategists said.

In late London trading, the pound was changing hands at $1.3593, up 0.3% versus a broadly weaker dollar. Against the euro, the pound was broadly flat at 90 pence.

The expected hit to the economy heaped expectations on the Bank of England to announce more policy easing.

Money markets now expect the central bank to cut benchmark interest rates as early as May, compared with an August estimate just after the Brexit deal was struck.

The pound had strengthened against both the dollar and euro after the Dec. 24 Brexit trade deal, which set rules for fishing, agriculture and other industries.

But despite the pound's gains in recent days, market participants are not bullish on the currency's prospects. Net long bets on the pound against the dollar are a fraction of what they were at their 2020 highs.

Moreover, though bullish pound bets have registered a fourth consecutive week of gains, the size of the gains in the latest week is far smaller than previous weeks.

Sterling British pound currency market forex market

Sterling struggles to regain 2-1/2-year peak as new lockdown weighs

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters