President Trump personally ordered aircraft carrier to stay in the Middle East: Report

  • President Trump ordered Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller last week to keep the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Middle East.
  • U.S officials were concerned that Iran could stage an attack on the one-year anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani.
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Jan 2021

President Trump ordered Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller last week to keep the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Middle East.

As reported by CNN on Monday, the carrier had been ordered last week to return home in a show of de-escalating tensions with Iran, but has now been reportedly ordered to remain in the region.

It was also reported that Christopher Miller's de-escalation goals had not been formally adopted by the U.S Central Command, with military officials wanting to keep the carrier in the region.

President Trump reportedly reversed the decision, following a White House meeting on Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, Miller mentioned that "Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other U.S. government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment".

It was also reported that certain U.S officials were concerned that Iran could stage an attack on the one-year anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani.

