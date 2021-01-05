KP PDWP approves 27 uplift schemes worth Rs75.198bn

PESHAWAR: Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 27 schemes of public welfare worth Rs 75.198 billion while three schemes deferred due to inadequate design and returned to respective departments for rectification.

The KP PDWP meeting was held here on Monday with additional chief secretary (ACS) Shakeel Qadir Khan in the chair through a video link.

The meeting, attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments, considered a total 30 schemes pertaining to multi sectoral development, health, higher education, urban development, water, road, social welfare, relief & rehabilitation, population welfare, elementary and secondary education, public health engineering, transport, sports/tourism and DWSS sectors for the uplift of the province.

